PLANS to split a former Royal Mail sorting office into two separate business units and redo the outside are set to be approved.

The sorting office at Cowley Business Park has been vacant for eight years and plans for its demolition were approved earlier this year.

But the new plans said as the demolition had not been implemented the building would instead be refurbished and split into two units.

Oxford City Council’s east area planning committee has been recommended to approve the proposals on Wednesday.

A report produced by planning officers said the changes to the facade were ‘minor’ and that splitting up the units did not need planning permission.

It said it was important the listed buildings opposite at the former Nuffield Press factory was not harmed by the sorting office’s changes.

The Grade II listed Morris House and Oxford Military College - which is now flats - were also considered but officers were satisfied they wouldn’t be harmed by the plans.

The layout of the site itself will also be changed with more cycle parking added for potential businesses that might move in.

The external changes are designed to ‘improve the marketability’ of the site and it is not believed any firms have yet agreed to take any of the units.

The sorting office off Garsington Road, which was known as Oxford Mail Centre, closed its doors to its 450 workers in June 2009, moving Royal Mail’s sorting operations from the city to Swindon.

There were no objections to the proposals.

City councillors will make a decision on the plans at the Town Hall at 6pm.