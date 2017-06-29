WIN! family weekend camping tickets to Cornbury Music Festival on behalf of dorset cereals.

Dorset cereals is appearing at family festivals across the UK, including Cornbury Music Festival (July 7-9).

We would like to invite one lucky family to come and join us to enjoy a tasty Dorset Cereals breakfast each morning.

The family camping tickets include two adult tickets and two children’s tickets (12yrs and below) and means you can enjoy the best ever line up for Cornbury's final festival with the signing of international superstar Bryan Adams as headline act on Saturday July 8.

He will be joined by big band supremo and national treasure Jools Holland, Chrissie Hynde’s perennial Pretenders, and a host of Cornbury favourites including Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Jack Savoretti and Scouting For Girls.

Yorkshire rockers Kaiser Chiefs make their Cornbury debut headlining Friday night. Recent No.1 country sisters Ward Thomas also make a welcome return, along with Keane frontman Tom Chaplin, festival darling Imelda May, and last year’s crowd pleasers, Australian troubadours The Pierce Brothers.

Nicknamed ‘Poshstock’, England’s most upmarket festival, Cornbury, has featured many brilliant performers over the last 13 years – Joe Cocker, Amy Winehouse, Robert Plant, Paul Simon, Van Morrison, Blondie, Bryan Ferry and Georgie Fame. The festival has gained a reputation for its unique and friendly atmosphere and beautiful Cotswold location.

Either way it's going to be one hell of a farewell party.

To enter, please answer the following question. What breakfast cereal will be getting families off to the right start at Cornbury? Send your answers with you name, address and contact details to macky@nqo.com or tweet Katherine MacAlister on @oxmailmacky. A winner will be chosen on Monday July 6 so make sure you are free next weekend. Usual Newsquest rules apply.