THE World Aunt Sally Trophy will stay in Oxfordshire thanks to another win for Roger Goodall.

The 47-year-old from Kidlington took home the title during the World Championships staged at Charlbury Beer Festival last Saturday.

It is the second time Mr Goodall has bagged the world Aunt Sally title in more than three decades practising the sport.

He said: "I have entered the World Championships for the past five years, and it has been going for about seven years I believe.

"I was very chuffed to win the title two years ago and this year I was still very happy to get the trophies and a bonus of the doubled prize money."

Mr Goodall, a member of The New Club Wheatley Aunt Sally team in the Oxford League, won two trophies – one to keep and another to be engraved before passed on to next year's winner.

He was also handed £200 prize money for the win and said: "I bought a new set of sticks the day before, so the money paid for those really, which proved to be a lucky set."

Mr Goodall said he started playing the traditional Oxfordshire pub sport as a 10-year-old who had been dragged along to pub matches and events with his parents.

He said his passion and talent from the sport grew from there and he now has a league game once a week with the Wheatley team.

Mr Goodall said: "Everybody has their own unique throw and no two are the same, it is quite a talking point how you let go of the stick, how many steps you take – everyone is different.

"Practice is important as for six years when I was younger I practised for an hour every week.

"Now it is just the league games instead.

"But anyone can do it and nearly every pub with a garden has an Aunt Sally throw in it. The best thing is to go along on a league night and practice either before and after.

"The sport needs more youngsters coming in, parents taking along their children, as numbers are dwindling."

Mr Goodall said he took his two children along when they were younger but they hadn't caught the Aunt Sally bug just yet.

Elsewhere in the festival, organisers celebrated a successful year as hundreds of people celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Charlbury Beer Festival.

This year the festival smashed its target of raising £200,000 for local charities.

One of the event organisers, Nick Millea, said: "It has been our best festival ever this year taking about £38,000 on the day.

"The weather was perfect and ensured lots of people came down, virtually all the beer disappeared, the Aunt Sally championships were great and the music was amazing."