OXFORD University has defended its outreach work with disadvantaged students after criticism from the Office for Fair Access (Offa).

The university was told by director Professor Les Ebdon that it still had a 'mountain to climb' and needed to 'recognise potential' in poorer would-be students.

In response the university pointed to its extensive outreach work, such as funding work with students by charity IntoUniversity in Blackbird Leys.

Speaking at a Buckingham University conference on Wednesday, Prof Ebdon said: "Do I think there's fair access at Oxbridge? Well, obviously not.

"They've moved significantly. We're seeing the highest level of state school students at Oxbridge for more than 30 years.

"It's a real mountain to climb. Part of that mountain, of course, is the fact that typically, Oxbridge are asking for A*A*A for entry.

"They have so few students eligible for free school meals, so few students from different ethnic minorities, so yes, they certainly should be doing more."

Offa is an independent public body that promotes fair access to higher education,

Of Oxford's 2015/16 intake a total of 55.7per cent were from state schools and colleges, compared to 57.7 per cent five years ago.

But the university said the number of accepted undergraduates who could be considered 'disadvantaged' had increased, from 31.5 per cent in 2010 to 35.2 per cent in 2016.

Spokesman Stephen Rouse said: "For 2017, disadvantaged candidates have for the first time ever been more successful winning offers to Oxford than the UK average."

He added that the university uses 'contextual data' to identify high potential in students from poorer backgrounds, adding: "We back this up with one of the UK’s biggest outreach programmes, worth more than £4million annually. We also offer one of the UK’s most generous packages of bursaries, scholarships and financial support."

Among the projects jointly funded by Oxford University and Christ Church College is IntoUniversity, based at Jubilee Hall.

Since opening its doors in 2014 the charity has supported hundreds of aspiring students, from primary school pupils to those taking their A-Level exams.

Last year 27.2 per cent of 18-year-olds in the Oxford East parliamentary constituency were accepted to higher education through UCAS, and 31 per cent in Oxford West and Abingdon, but IntoUniversity has set itself the target of 55 per cent of the youngsters it sees progressing to university or an apprenticeship by 2020.

Centre leader Sarah-Jane Kinley said: "It has been very positive. We have been here for three years now and are starting to become more integrated with the community."