THE new owners of a kebab takeaway fined £19,000 for serving undercooked chicken have reassured customers improvements have been made.

Branos in Rose Hill was found to have served an undercooked chicken wrap in May last year after a customer complained of becoming sick after eating it.

The fine was issued at Oxford Magistrates’ Court after the then owners Empireline Ltd pleaded guilty to four offences

But Munzur Ltd has since taken over the restaurant and said practices had improved.

Mazlum Dogan, secretary of Munzur Ltd, said: “That was a long time ago now and we have taken over the business since then.

“We have made improvements and the council officers recently said they were satisfied, we are now waiting for a new inspection.”

Oxford City Council environmental health officers also carried out an inspection earlier this year giving the restaurant a one-star rating.

Mr Dogan said several follow up visits had left the business frustrated as improvements were suggested in a ‘piecemeal’ way.

He added: “We are working at it, we have made sure everything is stored and kept correctly and everyone has the training.

“When they return we are hopeful of a much higher rating.”

He admitted footfall had been significantly down since the council published the Oxford Magistrates’ Court ruling earlier this month.

In May 2016 a customer complained to the council after falling sick upon eating a grilled chicken wrap.

The chicken was then checked by experts who confirmed it was undercooked and unsatisfactory for consumption.

Four hygiene improvement notices were then issued, which can bring about a fine or imprisonment if not dealt with immediately.

A follow-up inspection revealed three of the four notices had not been complied and a court case followed.

Empireline Ltd pleaded guilty to four offences and when the case came to court earlier this month.

Magistrates said there had been a ‘flagrant disregard of the food regulations putting customers at risk’ and issued a £15,000 fine with £4,200 costs.

City councillor Alex Hollingsworth, city council board member for planning and regulatory services, said: “The courts have sent out a strong signal to food businesses that poor standards of food safety are totally unacceptable. Our environmental health team work with businesses to encourage compliance, but they will not hesitate to take strong action when businesses fail in their duties.”