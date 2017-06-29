ENGAGING Oxford University research projects that captured the public's imagination were recognised at an awards ceremony.

From a researcher reconstructing lost historical sites to an exhibition with touchable 3D-printed brains, the 14 projects received a Vice-Chancellor's Public Engagement with Research Award.

Among the award winners was an exhibition and public event which reached more than 45,000 people across the county which was given a 'Building Capacity Award'.

Brain Diaries, at the Natural History Museum, showed our current understanding of the healthy brain from pre-birth to old age.

It promoted active public participation in research as visitors took part in research studies and contributed new ideas for brain investigations.

Head of medical sciences division at the university Professor Christopher Kennard said: "We all look forward to the opportunity to engage with the public through the museums.

"It is particularly useful for younger researchers to have to develop ways of conveying complex information and I know they always find it very rewarding."

Dr Claire Sexton, of the department of psychiatry, won an Early Career Researcher Award for engaging communities with her research on ageing in the brain.

Since 2015 she has delivered 'Dementia Friends' information sessions and public talks about her research.

Professor Alison Woollard, the university’s academic champion for public engagement with research said: “Public engagement enriches both research and society and the university is committed to enabling our researchers to inspire, consult and collaborate with the public.

"I’m delighted that we are able to recognise and highlight the fantastic work our researchers are doing and hope these awards encourage more colleagues across the university to carry out their own public engagement with research."

Another Early Career Researcher Award, announced at the ceremony on Wednesday evening, went to Dr Alexy Karenowska.

The physics department researcher was honoured for her work on the documentation, preservation, and restoration of at-risk cultural heritage sites across the world.

Dr Karenowska led a team to create a 13 tonne replica of the Triumphal Arch from Syria's Palmyra site, destroyed in 2015 by ISIS.

She managed the installation of the structure in Trafalgar Square in London and its subsequent moves to New York, Dubai and Florence.

Another award winner, a project led by Dr Amy Dickman from the department of zoology, worked with communities in Tanzania to transform lion killers into lion conservationists.

Vice-chancellor Professor Louise Richardson said: "I have been deeply impressed by the quality of the public engagement with research projects submitted for this year’s awards.

"The breadth and diversity of the activities taking place show how seriously the university takes its commitment to public engagement.

"It is inspiring to see the positive impact these activities have both on research and on the individuals and communities that have been involved, from warriors in Tanzania and young adults in Brazil, to local communities affected by dementia."

For the full list of project winners visit bit.ly/2u1goEQ