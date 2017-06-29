We use cookies to give you the best experience on our website and bring you more relevant advertising.
Home burgled in West Oxfordshire village
Michael Race
Crime reporter also covering Barton, Wood Farm and Risinghurst. Call me on (01865) 425483
POLICE have appealed for witnesses to come forward with information after a home in West Oxfordshire was burgled.
The property in Mill Lane, Middle Barton, near Enstone, was broken into on Tuesday between 7.30am and 5.30pm.
Police do not know what has been stolen at this stage.
Anyone with information should call 101.
