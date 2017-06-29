THOUSANDS flocked to an education centre to celebrate it becoming a new independent charitable company.

From Saturday Hill End Outdoor Education Centre trust will take over all of Oxfordshire County Council's obligations and responsibilities for Hill End in Farmoor.

To celebrate its milestone transition, the centre threw a festival last weekend to encourage residents to revel in its past and look forward to its future.

Selby Dickinson from Hill End said: "The event was a huge success with nearly 1,000 people attending.

"All is on track for us to be a charitable trust by July 1, which is really exciting.

"It is wonderful that we are able to continue to provide a wide range of unique educational opportunities for all peoples learning and development.

"We have schools, corporate volunteering and away days, toddler groups and adult classes and workshops and we want all of that to continue when we come a trust."

At the event a host of activities were laid on to entertain visitors.

From raft building to soapbox downhill racing to yoga and archery, the acres of land was transformed into a family fun day.

The day was topped off with a live music programme, to entertain visitors into the night.

Mr Dickinson added: "We just wanted everyone to enjoy themselves and also learn a bit about the centre.

"We encouraged people to share their stories from the past as we really are now at another milestone, which is really exciting.

"We hope that this new direction will preserve the work done at Hill End for more generations to come."

Hill End forms part of the original Wytham estate purchased in the 1920's by Raymond Ffennell and his wife Hope, a philanthropic couple interested in creating opportunities for disadvantaged young people.

They set aside Hill End for use as a school for 'delicate' children, based on the principal of learning outdoors being beneficial for health.

During the Second World War, Oxfordshire Scouts ran camping holidays at Hill End as an escape for children from badly bombed cities.

Oxford and Cambridge universities arranged a international scout camp, for about 500 scouts from countries including the United States, France, Canada, Czechoslovakia, Poland and Switzerland.

In 1974 Oxfordshire County Council took over the Hill End Camp lease from Oxford City Council.

They have managed the site according to the conditions of the Ffennell Trust ever since, until everything changes tomorrow.

For more information visit hill-end.org