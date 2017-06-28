TWO top health chiefs will be stepping down from their roles.

It is believed that both the chief executive David Smith and clinical chairman Joe McManners of Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) have handed in their notices.

Cherwell District Councillor Sean Woodcock said he thought their decision to leave was 'one not taken lightly.'

He added: "I have challenged them and some of their assumptions and suggestions on a number of occasions but have never doubted that they had in mind the best interests of patients.

"Both have been involved in incredibly the difficult work of the transformation of health services across Oxfordshire.

"These decisions are being made in the context of ever-increasing demand and limited resources.

"I wish them both well in their future endeavours.

"My focus now is on making sure that the new leadership of the CCG are left in no doubt as to the importance I and my constituents place in retaining key services at the Horton Hospital."

The news comes as a decision looms over phase one of the Oxfordshire Transformation Plans.

The CCG has faced heavy criticism from the public and local MPs including Victoria Prentis over its plans to close hospital beds and reduce services at the Horton General Hospital.

In her commons speech to the new parliament today, Mrs Prentis said she was concerned about two of the biggest influencers of the current plans would be leaving at such a crucial time.

It is expected that it will make its final decision, before starting on phase two of the plans on August 10.