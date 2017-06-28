PHENOMENAL futuristic props and dazzling robotics will awaken the city when carnival fever rolls into the heart of East Oxford.

Tens of thousands of merrymakers will once again pour into Cowley Road when a riot of colour and culture explodes within the street on Sunday.

But organisers behind one of the city's biggest summer celebrations have revealed revellers need to dig deep into their pockets to help reach the £130,000 fundraising target.

Brian Trotman, chairman of the board of trustees for organising group Cowley Road Works, said between £90,000 and £95,000 had been gathered for this year's celebrations.

Festival-goers are now being urged to 'pay a pound to keep carnival around', donating their cash to volunteers rattling their buckets during the six-hour festivities.

Mr Trotman added: "We are £40,000 short on our target, which is why it is so important that people bring £1 – or more if they can – to donate on the day.

"For what you get – a whole afternoon packed with fun, entertainment and activities – that isn’t much. Plus we have an extra hour this year, because we are starting at 11am.

"We will have donation buckets as you enter the carnival alongside our programmes which will tell you all about what is on and where. So pick up a programme and give £1 to keep carnival around."

About 50,000 revellers are expected to jump into the carnival celebrations, enjoying this year's showstopping industry and technology theme across a variety of 'zones'.

Starting an hour earlier than last year's revelries, festival-goers will have the chance to indulge in an eclectic mix of cuisines, as well as bopping to their favourite tunes.

But volunteer coordinator Anna Poulton said the team are still on the hunt for volunteers to lend their time to ensuring the street party is a booming success.

Helpers are needed to set up and pack away carnival areas, manning the procession, encouraging visitors to donate their loose change and providing information.

Ms Poulton said a host of other volunteering roles are also available, adding: "It's a wonderful day for everyone. It could not happen without a large number of volunteers.

"They are absolutely essential to make sure everyone is safe, happy and well looked after."

Traders, business and organisations from across the county have revealed their support for this year's Cowley Road carnival, offering to sponsor the festivities.

Iffley Road estate agents Chamberlain Evans has pledged its backing - which organisers claim is the second largest in the UK, missing out on the top spot to Notting Hill Carnival.

Director Richard Evans said: "Chamberlain Evans is once again very pleased to support the Cowley Road Carnival. The event always demonstrates what a fantastic area East Oxford."

His team will be hosting a selfie competition in the Carnival Village Green zone based in Manzil Way, with cash prizes and shopping vouchers up for grabs.

Fellow sponsor Oxford Brookes University has announced its staff and students will unite during the carnival procession, joined by a larger-than-life robot dubbed Martie, crafted from recycled materials.

The Brookes Racing Team will also make an appearance with their Formula Student racing car, helping to celebrate the city's 'impressive landscape of innovation'.

Head of alumni and community engagement Andrea Siret, said: "We’ve got a variety of activities for all the family going on in the Brookes Zone this year – both interactive and informative – which we hope our visitors will enjoy.

"We are proud to be supporting the event again this year. Cowley Road Carnival is a brilliant opportunity to connect with our neighbours and celebrate what our vibrant community has to offer.

"It’s a lot of fun to be able to showcase the university in this way and the carnival, as always, promises to be a great day."