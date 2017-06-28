MORE than 300 people came together at Cherwell School to mark and celebrate Eid.

The Summertown school opened its doors to welcome in the community to celebrate the last fast of Ramadan together in the school hall last Saturday.

The 'My Skool Iftar' event attracted hundreds of people and helped raise more than £500 for UNICEF.

Cherwell School headteacher Chris Price said: "It was a wonderful evening and it was lovely to see our school hall packed with parents, friends and children.

"It gave us all an insight into how Muslims break their fast as well as an opportunity to observe live prayers and eat some wonderful food together."

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims as a month of fasting, when they do not eat between sunrise and sunset.

It commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Mhammad.

The evening event at Cherwell School included guest speakers from a variety of religious backgrounds, linked that to the Eid celebration which brings Ramadan to an end.

Among those who helped to organise the event were Mariam Ahmed and Anjum Ahmed from M&A Social Enterprise, who said: "We have been working very closely with the local community in Oxford to encourage and strengthen diversity through events where people can come together and share their cultural and religious experiences in a relaxed environment.

"We were delighted to put on an event which focussed on celebrating diversity, tolerance and community cohesion.

"It was great to do this together with the Cherwell School collaborating building on the previous work we have done with St Nicholas Primary School in Marston."