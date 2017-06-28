IT is smiles all round as final preparations are being put in place for this year's whacky and wonderful Alice's Day celebrations.

The city will be transformed into a wonderland of all thing Alice tomorrow as the city marks the annual event by staging a host of activities related to Lewis Carroll's classic children's novel Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.

The day marks July 4, 1862, when Caroll, whose real name was Charles Dodgson, took 10-year-old Alice Liddell and her sister on a boating picnic up the Thames and told them the story that eventually turned into the book.

Shops, museums and tourist hotspots will all be taking a trip down the rabbit hole to bring to life characters such as the Cheshire Cat, the Queen of Hearts and Alice herself.

Among those venues taking part is the Story Museum, which has organised activities including a Cheshire Cat scavenger hunt around town, a game of curious croquet and a hedgehog revolt.

The museum's marketing manager David Gibb said: "Oxford is the home of Alice and it is a really important book in children's literature.

"It is quirky, fun and still catches people's imagine 100 years later.

"It is still an incredibly popular book and I would even go as far as saying it is more popular than ever right now."

"This year's theme for Alice's Day is riddles and games so all the events are based on that idea and we are really excited.

"One of our highlights will be the Circus Raj which is coming all the way from India and will be performing all sorts of things such as sword-fighting, juggling and tightrope walking."

The Cheshire Cat scavenger hunt round will allow families to pick up a map from the museum in Pembroke Street before heading off to find the Cheshire cat grins hidden at city centre businesses.

There will be prizes for people who manage to collect all the stamps by hunting out the grins.

Elsewhere the Museum of the History of Science, the Ashmolean Museum, Museum of Oxford, Oxford Castle and the Weston Library will also be staging events.

For a full list see storymuseum.org.uk/whats-on/alices-day-2017-riddles-games