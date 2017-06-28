IT'S enough to make you shiver!

Last week's at-times-unbearable heatwave was enough to make you want to just sit there fanning yourself, but camera club members showed they are made of sterner stuff.

While some of us were seeking shelter in the shade, you were out there in the baking heat, snapping, clicking and shooting away.

And, given the theme of 'cooling off', you have given us some very cool examples indeed of how to beat the heat.

At the top of this week's charts has to be Heidi Hayward's hose horseplay: the subject is simple enough, but the skill with which Heidi has captured this shot is excellent – getting the lad and the water spray in focus as the droplets fire though a ray of sunlight. Top marks.

Matthew Hearne and Martin Pritchard chose similar subjects and their results are equally evocative of those childhood summers which seemed to last forever.

Several of you, including Lesley Murray and Anthony Morris, headed to Port Meadow to capture dogs, ducks, horses and humans cooling off in the Thames.

Becca Collacott, meanwhile, took her usual sideways look at the challenge, sending in some very funny photos to fit the brief, including one of a strawberry in an ice cube.

A charming shot also came in from an old friend of the Oxford Mail, Lesley Adams, who helps organise the World Poohsticks Championships in Witney every year.

But easily the most impressive shot for sheer breathtaking beauty is Michael Nottage's early morning swim at Hinksey pools.

Of course, the mist rising off the water and being blasted by the sun over a single lonesome swimmer is a gift to a photographer, but there are a million ways you could capture the shot, and he got it right.

Well done to everyone who sent a picture in and, as always, the full selection is in the online gallery.

Next week, we thought we would narrow the theme down a bit but also hopefully give a bit of free publicity to one of the most important organisations in Oxford – Cowley Road Carnival.

Therefore, next week we want to see bright, brilliant and beautiful photos of one thing and one thing only! Hopefully, you won't be short of good photo opportunities – happy snapping!