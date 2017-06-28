A 39-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with theft after a charity stalwart had her purse snatched in Gloucester Green.

Sofiene Menhnan, of Ashhurst Way in Rose Hill, was arrested and charged on Tuesday with one count of theft of a pedal cycle and one count of theft from a person.

It came after Irma James, 76, fell victim to a distraction theft last Wednesday. She is known for her distinctive sailor’s hat and basket and has spent the past 30 years devotedly fundraising for maritime charity the Sailors’ Society.

She appealed in the Oxford Mail and eventually had her purse returned to her with £27 in cash missing but a photo of her late husband was still inside.

Mrs James, of Blackbird Leys, said: “I’m pleased I got the purse back.

“I’m from the Caribbean and we are a tough lot; I wouldn’t say I was a victim, I would say I was unfortunate.

“Because of the charity stuff and the article everybody recognises me. What the thief did has given the Sailors’ Society a higher profile.”

Menhnan is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, July 11.

The other charge relates to the theft of a bike in Wellington Square on Thursday, June 15.

Since the incident Mrs James has also been in frequent contact with the Sailors’ Society, for which she has raised more than £20,000 over the years.

She also received donations from friends and free travel from Oxford Bus Company.