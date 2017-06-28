OXFORD researchers have discovered that four out of five people referred to foodbanks have gone days without eating.

The study commissioned by the Trussell Trust showed that half of people using foodbanks said their incomes were ‘unsteady’ week to week.

Dr Rachel Loopstra, associate member of the Department of Sociology at Oxford Universit, was the lead author of the report.

She said: “The stories emerging from foodbanks across the country have surprised and shocked many people but until now, we have not been able to put them in a numerical context.

“Our survey data shows how people using foodbanks are unable to ensure they always have enough food to eat because their incomes are too low and too insecure.

“We observed how commonly income or expenditure shocks, whether arising from a delay in receiving a benefit payment, from a benefit sanction, or from rising energy costs, tipped households into food bank use.

“These shocks, and resulting foodbank usage, occur among people who live with extremely low incomes and chronic food insecurity, where meeting basic needs is an ongoing struggle.”

Most of the 400 households questioned said they had been hit by a recent ‘income shock’ such as increased food and housing costs.

Half said they could not afford heating or toiletries.

Chief executive of the Trussell Trust David McAuley said: “Last year, Trussell Trust foodbank volunteers provided 1.2 million emergency food supplies to people in crisis.

“This pioneering research confirms to us what those volunteers have been telling us.

“Every day they are meeting people trying to cope with low, insecure incomes and rising prices that mean even the smallest unexpected expense can leave them destitute and hungry, be that an unexpected bill, bereavement or the loss of income.”