TWO properties in Barton and Headington were raided yesterday as part of a national operation to crack down on sexual exploitation in modern slavery.

Sherwood Place, Barton and Windmill Road, Headington were two of five addresses across Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Berkshire that were searched with a view to safeguarding those at risk of sexual exploitation and to gather further intelligence.

The searches were part of Operation Aidant.

Thames VAlley Police Assistant Chief Constable Jason Hogg said: "This week's activity has been important in furthering our intelligence gathering about organised criminals exploiting others through slavery.

"We've worked closely with our partners in order to provide safe guarding provision for individuals found at these addresses in need of support.

"This action should also act to reassure residents effected by the anti-social behaviour associated with this type of property, that TVP will take action on your reports and by working together, take steps to improve life in your community."

"This operation ties in with our Stronghold campaign which aims to work in partnership with communities and agencies to tackle serious organised crime such as modern slavery.

"It is only with the public's help that we continue to tackle such criminal activity."

Police have published a list of signs that could indicate if a person or household is involved in modern slavery:

Is the person-

* Living at workplace with employer

* Housed with multiple people in cramped living space

* Working long hours; receiving little or no pay

* Without identification or travel documents

* Showing physical signs of abuse and/or psychological effects of abuse