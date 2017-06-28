STAFF at Oxford Wine Company are raising a glass after being toasted by industry bosses.

The company, which runs a store in Botley Road, and Oxford Wine Cafes in Summertown and Little Clarendon Street, has been named Top Independent Wholesaler in The Drinks Wholesaler magazine.

Managing director Ted Sandbach said: “We are absolutely delighted with this award and staff are celebrating.”

The company is also planning to open a new store in the former Duckers shoe shop premises in Turl Street and also a late-night piano bar in a city centre location, believed to be King Edward Street, off High Street.

The world-famous shoe shop closed earlier this year when managers Bob and Isobel Avery retired.

Mr Sandbach added: “We are expecting to open the new shop in Turl Street on Monday – we are looking forward to it.”

Oxford Wine Company was also shortlisted in The International Wine Challenge Merchant Awards.