SPECIALIST firefighters were on hand to rescue a van that had crashed into a ditch and collided with a tree.

Yesterday evening crews spent the night trying to remove the vehicle after it left the road between Steventon and Hanney.

Crews used cutting equipment to free a man before he was transported to hospital by South Central Ambulance Service.

The driver received first aid on the scene.

Incident Commander Station Manager Paul Webster said: “On arrival we found the van off the road in the ditch, firefighters immediately checked the occupant of the vehicle, the injuries sustained could have been far worse if they had not been wearing seat belts, as they had collided with a large tree.

"I would urge drivers to slow down and take the road conditions into account at this time of year.”

Thames Valley Police are investigating the cause of the crash.