OXFORD United chairman Darryl Eales has already confirmed there are six names on the club's shortlist to replace Michael Appleton as manager.

Though the club remain tight-lipped about who is on the list, it has been confirmed that three candidates have been interviewed so far.

Reports and rumours continue to swirl over the role, which became vacant when Appleton opted to join Leicester City as Craig Shakespeare's assistant.

According to the latest bookies' odds, the top five in the running include Frank Lampard and former England boss Steve McClaren.

But who do you want to take over? Here are the top five names according to Oddschecker.com