POLICE have appealed for the public's help in finding a missing woman who is believed to have links with Oxford.

Janet Ranson, who also uses her married name Clark, was last seen near her home in Petham, near Canterbury at 11am on Wednesday, June 14.

The 59-year-old is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, with olive skin and of a slight build with shoulder-length straight brown hair.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a flowery top with a grey background and was carrying a black Mulberry handbag.

Kent Police said she had no other belongings with her.

Inspector John Harris said: "We have made numerous enquiries into Janet’s current whereabouts since she was reported missing, and are now appealing for the public’s help in finding her.

"Janet may be in the Canterbury or Whitstable areas, but she also has links to Oxford and the Isle of Wight.

"It is out of character for her to go missing for this length of time, and we are appealing for anyone who sees her to contact us."

If you have seen Ms Ranson phone the police on 101 quoting reference number 19-1339.