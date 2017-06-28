AN INVESTIGATION into a suspected arson attack at an animal sanctuary has been filed indefinitely.

Thames Valley Police revealed this week it will not be doing any more to look into the fire at Didcot Animal Sanctuary unless any new information comes in.

The fire on Valentines Day ripped through a caravan and three buildings on the site at Hill Farm, Appleford, killing two sheep.

The publicity about the damage and a subsequent fundraising campaign prompted allegations of bad practice at the sanctuary which owners David and Julia Vaughan, who built the sanctuary over the past four years, strenuously denied.