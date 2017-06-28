ONE of Bicester's newest schools marked its first year anniversary by inviting MP Victoria Prentis down for an official opening ceremony.

Bicester Technology Studio, in Queens Avenue, hosted the Banbury MP last on June 23 for the official ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the past 12 months.

The school opened last year to Year 10 and Year 12 students and offers a specialised curriculum centred around technology and work experience.

Mrs Prentis said: "I was delighted to open the new Bicester Technology Studio and have the opportunity to meet staff and students.

"It is really important that young people have access to a wide range of educational resources, and are able to choose a learning pathway that suits them best.

"Technological and employability skills are vital in our ever changing economy, particularly as we begin the process of leaving the EU.

"The school offers pupils a wide range of interesting, and highly skilled opportunities, which will set them up for their future careers."

Since opening, the studio school has helped set up work experience for pupils at BMW's Cowley Plant, the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, Michael Kors and Espresso Architecture.

Year 12 student Georgia Smith said: "Work experience is a big thing for this school and a lot of others don’t offer it.

"So for anyone who wants to go into a job that’s a bit more practical, or related to business or engineering, then this is a great option because the work experience placements are really useful."

Staff, students and governors joined Mrs Prentis at the official opening ceremony, followed by a barbecue and exhibition of students' work.

Principal Richard Brown commented: "It is hard to believe we’re coming to the end of our first year already.

"It is fantastic to see the progress our students have made over the last few months, confirming that they made the right choice in deciding to join us last September.

"The work experience placements have proved to be a great success and our students are growing in confidence every week. I am confident that they have a bright future ahead of them."