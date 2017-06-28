A FALKANDS veteran risked his life by taking to the A34 on his 8mph mobility scooter to get to a disability allowance assessment.

Former soldier Geoffrey Berry, 60, was seen trundling alongside 70mph traffic as he made his way from his home in Bicester to East Oxford for his Personal Independence Payment (PIP) assessment.

After being unable to squeeze his mobility scooter onto the S5 bus and with his car waiting for repairs, Mr Berry felt he had no other choice than to make the 20-mile trip on the scooter on June 21.

He said: "I felt it was my only option.

"If you do not go to these assessments then your disability allowance can be stopped and I need that help to get by.

"I stayed on the hard shoulder the whole time because I didn't want to get in the way of other road users.

"Even though it was one of the hottest days of the year I didn't wear a hat because I was worried it was going to blow off and onto a car windscreen."

Mr Berry, who served with the Royal Pioneer Corps from 1971 to 1986, has to use a zimmer frame to get around his home and takes a lift to get between floors in his home due to leg and back problems exacerbated by his years in the Army.

PIP is a benefit that helps with the extra costs of a long-term health condition or disability for people aged 16 to 64 and it is gradually replacing Disability Living Allowance (DLA).

Residents who used to receive DLA are now invited to go for PIP assessments to ensure their benefit payments continue.

Initially Mr Berry, who was formerly based at St David's Barracks in the town, filled out a form where he requested for someone to assess him at home.

He added: "I received a letter saying I had an assessment in Long Hanborough, which is far too far away for me to get to.

"I telephoned the call centre and asked about home visits but the lady on the phone told me that they do not do them.

"And so I got another letter through changing the location of the assessment to Cowley Road."

But Independent Assessment Services (IAS), the company which organises the appointments on behalf of the Government, claimed its phone records showed that Mr Berry had not requested a home visit.

IAS spokesman Adam Fisher said: "Claimants have the option to contact us to change an appointment time or location if this is required.

"This includes the option of a home consultation.

"When Mr Berry called our records show a home consultation was not requested but a change to an assessment centre closer to his home address was, which was granted.

"We will happily schedule a home consultation and a new appointment is in the process of being arranged."

IAS did not say why Mr Berry was not given a home assessment after requesting one on the initial form he filled in.

When Mr Berry, who reached the rank of corporal in the Army, was stopped on the hard shoulder of the A34 southbound by police.

He said: "The officers were very nice and concerned about my safety.

"I explained what happened and then one of the officers telephoned the call centre and asked for a home visit for me.

"I have now had a text through confirming that I will be receiving one and that a date and time is currently being organised."