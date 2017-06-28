A LONG serving Oxfordshire publican has passed away at the age of 102.

Win Townsend spent many years running The Chequers pub in St Thomas' Street, Oxford, and then The Red Lion, in Marston, with her husband Colin.

The publican, who had 12 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren, was known for enjoying spending time with family and a love of swimming.

Mrs Townsend was born in South Oxford on March 26, 1915, less than one year after the outbreak of the First World War.

After meeting her husband, Colin Townsend, the couple spent the years of the Second World War living in Headington.

Mr Townsend, who was unable to serve in the military, took work in a munitions factory in Grantham in Lincolnshire.

The couple then moved to Cowley and Mr Townsend worked in Oxford as a sales rep, while Mrs Townsend worked at the Coop in Cornmarket Street, Oxford.

It was after this that the pair would begin their lives in the pub trade, taking over The Chequers when Mrs Townsend’s father Tommy George died.

After several years they moved to The Red Lion in Old Marston where they spent many happy years.

Mr and Mrs Townsend had two children: a son, Nigel, and daughter Phyllis.

Mrs Townsend loved going to New Jersey in the United States to stay with Phyllis, spending time on the Jersey Shore and playing with her great-grandchildren.

She and her husband also spent most holidays at Nigel’s house in Kidlington where they spent lots of time with family.

Mrs Townsend loved swimming and had been a champion swimmer when at school.

The couple retired to Tetsworth for several years and then to Old School Place in Watlington.

Mr Townsend died at the age of 99 several years ago and Mrs Townsend spent her remaining years in Cedar Court Care Home in Witney.

She is survived by her son Nigel and daughter Phyllis, her six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Details of a funeral have not been finalised.