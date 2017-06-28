TOURISTS need not look further for a celebration of Oxford’s ‘town and gown’ heritage this summer.

Experience Oxfordshire have launched their new Highlights Tour, which will educate visitors on the history of the city and its University in just one hour.

The short but sweet stroll around the city’s landmarks is designed to help those who are passing through make the most of their short stay.

Walks will take place on Saturdays and Sundays until August 27, from 3.15pm to 4.15pm.

Tour Guide Alastair Lack is one of the many professional guides who will be delivering a historic run-down of the city, dating back to the 1700s.

He said: “It’s a taster for people who want to know where to visit so that they can get their bearings and explore the city on their own”

Those keen to experience culture at its finest will meet at the Visitor Centre on Broad Street – and never was a road more appropriately named. The wide street houses attractions such as Blackwell’s book shop and Weston Library.

Locations include the Bridge of Sighs, the Bodleian Library, Radcliffe Square and buildings where scenes from the Harry Potter franchise were filmed.

Head of Marketing and Development at Experience Oxfordshire, Martin Walker said: “The new Oxford Highlights tour is designed to appeal to visitors with very limited time.”

History enthusiast Mr Lack is keen to share his knowledge of the area.

He said: “I think the history of Oxford is fascinating and something to be very proud of. I enjoy sharing my knowledge with the curious, whatever country they come from. People love it.”

Guides such as Mr Lack will finish each walk by giving out recommendations for places to eat or visit.

Martin Walker said: “After the hour long tour we hope this will give visitors the opportunity to spend more in the local economy by visiting other attractions, shopping and dining in the restaurants and cafes in Oxford.”

To book tickets now visit:http://www.experienceoxfordshire.org/shop/tickets/tours/oxford-highlights-walking-tour/