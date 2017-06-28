MISCREANTS helped themselves to lead off the roof of one of the oldest independent schools in the UK.

Abingdon School, in Park Road, was targeted by thieves in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Between 1.55am and 2.05am the thieves accessed the roof by climbing over a wall in Bath Street.

Police are urging residents to come forward with information if they had seen any 'suspicious looking people or vehicles' in the area.

Those with information should call police on 101.

Abingdon School has been contacted for a comment.