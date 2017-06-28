A MAN launched an attack on two teenagers on the dance floor of a Bicester pub.

Two 19-year-old men were on the dancefloor of The Saxon pub on Sheep Street when they were punched several times by an unknown man.

One victim sustained facial and head injuries and the other sustained a swollen nose. They required hospital treatment and have since been discharged.

The offender is described as a white man, between 19 and 21 years old, around 5ft 11ins, with blonde hair which was short round the sides but longer on top in a 'quiff' style.

He was wearing a white or grey T-shirt underneath a red jacket, with blue jeans.

Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may recognise the description of the offender.






