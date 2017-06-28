BANBURY

Lee Bromley, 41, of Horsefair, Banbury, admitted threatening a police officer by threatening to find out where he lived and burn down his house in Banbury on June 9. Also admitted stealing a £20 bottle of vodka from Marks and Spencer in Banbury on March 23 and £81-worth of cosmetics from Debenhams in Banbury on May 6. Also admitted failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements imposed after being released from prison on April, 12, April 24 and May 4. Handed a 12-month sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a nine-month drug rehabilitation activity requirement and a rehabilitation activity requirement. Fined £30 and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £20 compensation.

Micky Douglas, 50, of Parklands, Banbury, admitted possessing a kitchen knife in the Juniper Ward at the Horton General Hospital, in Banbury, on May 31. Handed a community order, with a four-month electronically monitored curfew. Ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Carl Healy, 36, of no fixed abode, admitted walking along a railway track and preventing scheduled trains to pass and obstructing an engine or carriage using the railway line at Bicester Village Railway Station on June 15. Jailed for eight weeks and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Ryan Mulvany, 20, of Bretch Hill, Banbury, admitted drug-driving in Bretch Hill, Banbury, on April 18. Had more than 2.4mcg of delta-9-tetrahydrocannibinol, found in cannabis, per litre of blood. The legal limit is 2mcg. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Handed a 12-month driving ban.

Luke Southam, 24, of Cotswold Crescent, Chipping Norton, admitted breaching a sexual offences prevention order by having unsupervised contact with under-16s in Chipping Norton on April 9, which he was prohibited from doing by a order handed to him on April 4, 2014. Handed a two-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Scott Dawson, 19, of Macdonald Close, Didcot, admitted fishing or taking fish otherwise in accordance with a licence by means of a rod and line in Calderswell Pitt, Sutton Courtenay, on December 12 last year. Fined £133 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £127 costs.

Matthew Elkington, 36, of Bretch Hill, Banbury, admitted assaulting a woman in Banbury on April 8. Handed a community order, with a 30-day programme requirement and a rehabilitation activity requirement. Ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Rebecca Nuttall, 26, of Samuelson Court, Banbury, admitted stealing £59-worth of fragrances from Boots in Banbury on June 10. Also admitted failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements imposed after being released from prison on May 11, May 19 and May 25. Handed an eight-week sentence, suspended for 12 months. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £30 costs.

OXFORD

Hywel David Richard Clay, 47, of no fixed abode, admitted criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 on June 7 2017 in Church Close, Longcot, Faringdon. Clay, without lawful excuse, damaged a window in the front door to the value of unknown, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Restraining order made for the defendant.

Ordered to pay £60 in compensation.

Jose Ramon Phillips, 55, of Scrutton Close, Oxford, admitted using threatening, abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress on June 11 2017 in Oxford. Fined £50. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30.

Amber Dawn Williams, 40, of Field Avenue, Oxford, was convicted of assault by beating on December 12 2016 in Field Avenue, Oxford. Williams assaulted another woman by beating her. Community order made. Defendant must undergo a rehabilitation activity requirement for 20 days and carry out 100 hours of unpaid work in the next 12 months. Restraining order made for the defendant. Ordered to pay £85 victim surcharge and costs of £775.

Eric Edward Gurney, 29, of Borough Avenue, Wallingford, admitted driving a motor vehicle while above the legal alcohol limit in Radley Road, Abingdon on May 27 2017. Gurney gave a reading of 132mcg in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. Community order made. Gurney must carry out unpaid work for 300 hours in the next 12 months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85. Disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 45 months.

Hayley Buck, 37, of Hubble Close, Oxford, admitted using a motor vehicle on a road or public place without third party insurance on September 23 2016 in Didcot.

Also admitted using a handheld mobile phone or device while driving a motor vehicle on the same date in the same location. Fined £330. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £33 and costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Robert Vaughan, 21, of Saxton Road, Abingdon, admitted using a motor vehicle on a road or public place without third party insurance on May 27 2016 in Abingdon. Vaughan admitted using a motor vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate, driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, using a vehicle without a valid licence and Use a motor vehicle on a road when the load or passengers are likely to cause danger on the same date in the same location. Discharged conditionally for 12 months on all offences.

Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20. Disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.