A 35-year-old man has been jailed for four years after stealing the only items a woman had left to remember her parents by.

Alexander Walker, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on Friday after pleading guilty to one count of dwelling burglary.

Between 5pm and 10pm on January 25, Walker broke into back of a home in Combe Road, Jericho.

He caused damage to the back door before smashing the kitchen window and climbing inside.

He searched the house and stole jewellery which belonged to the resident's late parents.

Walker was arrested on January 26 this year and was charged on 11 May.

Detective Constable Isaac van den Eshof, said: "This was a particularly upsetting burglary and a terrible sentimental loss for the complainant as the jewellery that was stolen was the only material items that she had left to remember her parents by.

"The defendant pleaded guilty which prevented the victim from having to attend a trial but to date he has not disclosed what he has done with the jewellery. The sentence I believe reflects the seriousness of the crime and has given the victim some closure.

"Burglary is a priority for the force and we will continue to remain focused on it, bringing those offenders who target people's homes to justice."





