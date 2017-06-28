ANTI-GAY bullying is being tackled better in Oxfordshire schools than most other authorities.

Gay equality campaigning charity Stonewall this week named Oxfordshire County Council as one of the best local councils for tackling anti-LGBT bullying in schools.

Oxfordshire came third in the Education Equality Index 2017, a list of the top ten local authorities in Britain.

Now in its seventh year, the index is designed as a tool for local authorities 'to benchmark their success in making schools inclusive of LGBT issues and young people, measuring practice and policy at all the participating local authorities'.

Stonewall said Oxfordshire County Council had taken 'huge strides' in 'addressing homophobia, biphobia and transphobia' and supporting LGBT young people.

The charity added: "It has a fantastic array of online support for schools including guidance and resources."