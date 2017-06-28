THOUSANDS of students will pour into the city for this year's Oxford University open days - with residents warned of the impact on the roads.

The university has said it expects more than 14,000 young hopefuls and their guardians to attend the open days today and tomorrow.

Oxford University previously said it was ‘doing its utmost’ to keep the local community and commuters informed, ‘as it is important residents are prepared for the increased numbers of visitors and travellers on public transport’.

The exact number of visitors is unknown but last years saw more than 7,000 people on each day.

The university said it is ‘working closely with county and city councils, transport providers and traders to ensure that the days run smoothly and local businesses are poised to take advantage of the extra trading opportunities generated by the surge in visitors’.

The annual open days are held to allow those interested in applying to the university to visit the city and learn more about undergraduate courses, the colleges and the university in general.

Colleges and departments will be putting on events, along with the university’s museums, libraries and other facilities. Many will host drop-in sessions and tours for prospective students and parents, giving visitors the chance to talk to tutors and current students.

An information centre will run at the Examination Schools in the High Street.