SCHOOLS, hospitals and institutions across Oxfordshire have been forced to scrutinise their own fire safety measures in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy in London.

On Monday Communities and Local Government Secretary told the House of Commons that hospitals and schools must also be tested to make sure they, too, are not encased in flammable cladding after more than 100 tower blocks failed government tests.

In the coming weeks Oxfordshire County Council has launched a review of the materials used in its buildings, and will test cladding 'where appropriate'.

Spokeswoman Emily Reed said: "No school in Oxfordshire has more than three storeys, and the majority are single-storey. Buildings with the greatest fire risk such as schools for children with special educational needs or where children stay overnight are the most urgent priority."

Last week NHS Improvement wrote to all NHS hospitals and premises, telling about 200 NHS trusts to check cladding and report back.

They were told to pay particular attention to tall buildings on hospital estates and those with inpatient facilities.

Samples of cladding from Oxfordshire's hospitals have been sent off for testing by Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Clinical services director Paul Brennan said: "The trust has been reviewing its fire safety procedures and systems following the tragic events in London. Patient and staff safety are our highest priority and we will implement any changes necessary to ensure that our buildings are safe."

"We have also engaged the services of a specialist consultancy, Trenton Fire, to advise us on our current arrangements

Meanwhile Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, which provides community and mental health services, said some of its buildings have cladding and it has contacted the fire service for advice.

Spokeswoman Charvy Narain added: "In light of the Grenfell tower tragedy and the new concerns about cladding, we have been reviewing all of our buildings. We will be carrying out testing as soon as practically possible."

Both of Oxford's universities have also responded after some student accommodation, including the Shield Building at Newcastle University, used the same combustible cladding as Grenfell Tower.

Oxford University spokesman Matt Pickles said all accommodation had already been checked and no aluminium composite cladding, the type being tested which includes a layer of plastic, had been found.

He added: "There are no specific concerns raised in non-residential buildings as a result of the Grenfell fire."

Sue Holmes, director of estates at Oxford Brookes, said: "We will continue to ensure that the university remains compliant with the most up to date regulations."