POLICE in West Oxfordshire clocked 180 speeders over the course of an event that saw thousands of bikers sweeping through the district.

Police set up two camera checks following complaints about noise and motorbikes being a nuisance due to Cassington Bike Night.

A mixture of drivers and motorcyclists were caught speeding on the A44 at Yarnton and the A40 at Witney on Monday night – with some motorists seen driving in excess of 130mph.

Roads police took to Twitter to let people know about the speeders they had caught out, and said they were getting cars as well as bikes, adding: ‘We’re not choosy’.

A total of 86 offences were noted on the A44 with 94 on the A40.

One motorist, who wished to remain anonymous, believes he may have been caught out by one of the cameras on the A40.

He said: “I was between Oxford and Witney and may have been going a little over the speed limit.

“It wasn’t blatantly obvious it was a police officer on the bridge until I was about 20 metres from him.

“He wasn’t wearing a hi-vis jacket and there was no van near him. He looked like a photographer taking photos of all the bikes. God knows if the riders even saw him at all.”

A fixed penalty notice for speeding can result in three points on the driver’s licence and a £100 fine.

But new laws were introduced in April that increased the penalties that could be dished out to drivers.

The worst speeders – for example, somebody travelling more than 100mph in a 70mph zone – can receive six points or a disqualification for up to 56 days as well as a fine of 150 per cent of the driver’s weekly income.

District councillor for Eynsham and Cassington Peter Kelland emphasised that Cassington Bike Night was extremely well organised and that there was no speeding in the village. He added: “You’re always going to get some young ones giving it a go when they’re coming away from something like that.”