Pictures - Anthony Morris

MOTORCYCLE enthusiasts were in their element as thousands of bikers descended on an Oxfordshire village.

Cassington Bike Night brought the roar and rumble of legions of motorbikes that have become familiar to residents over the last few decades.

The event, which has been held on the last Monday of June for about 30 years, saw a vast array of old and new bikes appear in the village on Monday evening.

Anthony Morris, who lives in nearby Farmoor, attended the event for the first time – and saw it as an ideal opportunity to take some photographs.

He said: “I’ve lived here and been aware of it for a long time but I’ve never managed to get to it before. I thought it was absolutely amazing.

“So many people show up with their various machines - old, new, classic, vintage - from all over the place.

“I was just amazed at the spectacle. I don’t really know one bike from another but there were some really interesting ones there, and the riders are really proud of them.”

Bikers from far and wide hit the road and head to Cassington for the event.

Mr Morris continued: “I asked somebody where he had come from and he said he hadn’t come far - but it turned out he’d come down from somewhere north of Yorkshire. They really do come from all over.”

District councillor for Eynsham and Cassington Peter Kelland said the event is incredibly well organised and brings in lots of trade to organisations in the village.

He added: “It’s a fantastic night to be out and there’s a really good atmosphere.

“Every single bike you see is interesting and it’s such a buzz for everyone there.”

The event has its origins in the 1980s, when a vintage motorcycle group would meet in The Red Lion.

Bikes that members of the group brought along to the pub began to garner attention among villagers. An event was formed, and it has since grown year on year.