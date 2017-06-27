ARTS and cultural organisations in Oxford will receive about £13m over four years, funding managers have announced.

Arts Council England has revealed the funding boost for 105 South East-based organisations that will be in the 2018-22 ‘National Portfolio’ including seven in the city.

Oxford University venues will benefit alongside other city attractions.

Funding for the seven National Portfolio organisations for 2018/22 is:

•Modern Art Oxford - £3,569,388

•Modern Poetry in Translation - £200,000

•Oxford Contemporary Music - £743,132

•Oxford Playhouse Trust - £1,517,896

•Pegasus Theatre Trust - £1,199,892

• The Story Museum - £700,000

•Oxford University museums - £5,267,752.

The Story Museum in Pembroke Street has been added to the list of National Portfolio organisations.

Hedley Swain, South East area director for Arts Council England, said: “This is an exceptionally strong portfolio of organisations delivering great arts and cultural experiences to audiences throughout the South East of England. “Our investment will support inventive, pioneering arts organisations, a range of museums and arts activity in libraries.

“It will reach into more places than ever before, providing more people of all ages and backgrounds with the opportunity to participate in the arts – inspiring them as artists, as audiences, or as a mix of both.

“We are delighted to increase our investment in Oxfordshire with The Story Museum joining the portfolio.”

Modern Poetry in Translation, based at The Queen’s College, was awarded an extra £10,000 per year to extend its work with under-represented communities.