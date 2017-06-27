A MAJOR £60m transformation of a Cowley shopping centre is set to go ahead after officers recommended the project be approved.

Developer New River wants to revamp the Templars Square shopping centre to include 200 new homes, new shops, a hotel and two new restaurants.

The existing Castle Car Park will also be knocked down as part of the proposals.

Oxford City Council will decide the project at a meeting to be held on July 5 at 6pm.

Ahead of the Town Hall meeting council officers have recommended that the project, described by developers as a ‘once in a generation’ revamp be given the go ahead.