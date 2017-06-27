STOP: Hammer Time.

An Oxford greengrocer who discovered a mysterious tape recorder - complete with an MC Hammer cassette tape inside - is hoping to reunite it with its owner.

Katie Herring saw the device lying on the ground when she parked her car in Cripley Road off Botley Road yesterday afternoon.

She was intrigued, but went off to work as usual, only to find the recorder was still there when she returned four hours later.

The 29-year-old, who works for veg co-op Cultivate and writes a weekly column in the Oxford Mail, said: "When I returned to my car to see the tape deck still there it was too mysterious no to pick it up and see what was it in.

"The batteries were dead so I couldn't listen to the tape. I decided to take it home to investigate further.

"When I discovered there was a mic attached and an MC hammer tape inside I thought that this can't have been dumped deliberately and that someone, maybe an budding rapper, might want it safely returned."

