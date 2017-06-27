WHILE residents tune in to Wimbledon on their HD colour flat screens, 32 households will be watching in black and white.

To mark 50 years since the first colour transmission on the BBC on Saturday, TV Licensing has released new figures which reveal the number of homes still enjoying TV in black and white.

Ben Craig, TV Licensing spokesperson London and South East, said: "It is striking that in an era of HD TV and spectacular true-to-life pictures, there are still more than 8,000 viewers, including 32 in Oxfordshire, content to watch spectacular programmes like The Night Manager and Planet Earth in monochrome."

In July 1967, when David Attenborough controlled BBC2, a lucky few could watch in colour.

Starting with Wimbledon, a whole range of programmes then followed, from Kenneth Clark's "Civilisation" to snooker.

The data also showed how large urban areas held the majority of black and white TV licences.

Almost 70 postcodes dropped out of the Index in the past 18 months, as entire areas convert to full-colour viewing.

A further 313 postcodes across the UK boast a sole black and white viewer in their community.

