OXFORD has scored highly in a new ranking of the most ‘dynamic cities’ in Europe.

According to various factors including the economy, population and technology, the city was ranked 14th out of 130 cites throughout the continent.

Using 60 indicators across six categories – innovation, inspiration, inclusion, interconnection, investment and infrastructure – Oxford outperformed other UK cities including Bristol which was ranked 25th, Manchester at 27th and Birmingham, which could only manage 30th place.

London topped the chart and elsewhere in the UK, Oxford was beaten by old rival Cambridge which came third, followed by Edinburgh in ninth.

Kiran Patel, chief investment officer at Savills IM who conducted the research, said: “Oxford is set to grow in influence over the coming years and is likely to become an increasingly attractive city for property investment.

“The city attracts and retains talent from all over the world via its world class university.

“It is also a city that is building for the future.

“The new rail link from Oxford to Marylebone station as well as several new housing projects underline its ambitions to grow in size and influence.”

While Oxford scored highly in sectors such as inclusion and inspiration, it lagged behind other cities of its size for criteria such as its current infrastructure and interconnectivity.