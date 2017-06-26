AHEAD of this year’s seminal carnival extravaganza and in the spirit of its theme three Oxfordshire primary schools were given a behind the scenes look inside a world leading science and technology centre.

The 59 school children from Church Cowley St James, Marsh Baldon and St Francis Schools paid a visit to Harwell Campus last week.

The visit was a partnership with the Cowley Road Carnival which launches on Cowley Road on Sunday with the theme of technology and innovation.

Students visited the centre before coming up with costume ideas for the carnival inspired by their visit.

Sarah Airey from the Cowley Rd Carnival said: “We are grateful to Harwell Campus for partnering with us to share one of our key objectives to outreach into the community and promote learning to youngsters in Oxfordshire. We are looking forward to seeing the students’ inspired ideas translate into costumes to wear in the carnival parade.”