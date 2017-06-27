A CITY centre branch of Lloyds Bank was evacuated earlier this afternoon after a rucksack was abandoned inside.

Staff and customers were evacuated between 12pm and 1pm and staff have now been let back inside the building.

It is understood that a man dropped his rucksack inside Lloyd's and fled from the scene after bumping into another man at the cashpoint.

Constables and armed officers from Thames Valley Police were both called to the scene and the bank is now back open for business.

A witness, who asked not to be named, said: "A man walked into Lloyds bank with a rucksack and put it down next to myself and my friend.

"Another man was walking away from the cashpoint. They bumped into each other and he left his rucksack unattended next to me; I chased him, saying 'Oi, mate, you left your bag here'."

Customers have said it took police about 20 minutes to arrive following the initial 999 call.

The man said: "Especially after Manchester and London the response was appalling."

Another woman, who gave her name only as Claire, said: "I was sat next to an old man and helped him out.

"We've been outside for at least 45 minutes. They haven't told anyone to move from the bank. There's no safety of civilians at all."

Thames Valley Police spokesman Jack Abell said: "Thames Valley Police officers were called today at about 12.25pm following reports that a suspicious bag had been left in Lloyds Bank in High Street, Oxford.

"The bank was evacuated and officers attended the scene. It has been established that the bag was not dangerous.

"Officers remain at the site at this time."

He said according to logs officers had arrived on the scene by 12.37pm at the latest.

Lloyds Bank spokesman Andy McKay said: "The Lloyds Bank Carfax branch was closed for a short while following the discovery of an unattended bag.

"All customers and colleagues were evacuated while the Police attended. The Police identified the bag as being left by a customer and it has now been returned to its owner. The branch has reopened for business."