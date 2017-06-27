ONE west Oxfordshire couple have a special reason for looking forward to Wimbledon – because a relative of theirs could collect some silverware – just as she has in the past.

Benje and Julia Shirlaw, from Black Bourton, near Bampton, will go to the All England Championships, which start on Monday, to watch Benje's great niece Ashleigh Barty.

They did so four years ago when Ms Barty and partner Casey Dellacqua lost out in the women's doubles final on Centre Court, and the Australian duo also reached the final that year in two other Grand Slams – the Australian Open and US Open.

Ms Barty, 21, was tipped for greatness from an early age by the former Wimbledon champion Evonne Goolagong Crawley, and she won Junior Wimbledon at the age of 15.

With Ms Dellacqua she reached the ladies doubles in this year's French Open and last weekend the duo won the AEGON Birmingham Classic.

She won her first WTA singles title earlier this year, in Malaysia, and reached the Birmingham Classic final last Sunday, before losing in three sets to the two-times Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova.

Mr Shirlaw said: "It's incredible to see the progress she's made.

"We saw her win Junior Wimbledon, and also in the ladies' doubles final in 2013.

"It's been a bit of a rollercoaster."

Mr Shirlaw 66, and his wife Julia, 65, have lived in Black Bourton for 11 years, having previously lived in Southmoor.

Benje said: "My brother David lives in Brisbane – he went there in 1961 never to return.

"Ashleigh is his daughter Josie's daughter.

"I've been over to see them a couple of times in Australia, the last time when Ashleigh was very small.

"There is a bit of sporting prowess in the family. Her father was invited to play golf for Australia and in fact all my brother's children are very good golfers.

"On a personal note, it's been terrific when Ashleigh has played at Wimbledon for myself and the brothers and sisters to all meet up, because we're quite a big family. I've got three sisters and two brothers.

"Hopefully Ashleigh can get tickets for us to see her again, but of course you never know which day to get tickets for, or how long she'll be in."

Mrs Shirlaw added: "When Ashleigh reached the ladies doubles final at Wimbledon in 2013, we were on Centre Court for it, just behind the umpire's chair.

"We'd been to Wimbledon lots of times over the years, but for us to see Ashleigh playing – she was able to get tickets for us – and to chat to other players, and her then coach Jason Stoltenberg, and to see so many relatives who had come over from Australia, was really exciting for us.

"Wimbledon is such an amazing event. And when you see your [great] niece's name on the big scoreboard in a final, you just feel hugely privileged and thrilled to be there."