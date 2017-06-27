VITAL repairs are needed to stonework at the front of Oxford's historic Randolph Hotel.

Following a devastating blaze at the five-star hotel in April 2015 – which was started when a beef stroganoff was flambeed – the MacDonald Hotels chain completed a £6.5m refurbishment.

This included repairs to damaged bedrooms and the opening of the new Acanthus restaurant and Cartoon Bar.

The hotel chain has now submitted a planning application to Oxford City Council for listed building consent to repair stonework to the facade in Magdalen Street and around the entrance in Beaumont Street.

Last year general manager Michael Grange and staff at the hotel celebrated its 150th birthday.

Mr Grange said: "Some of the stonework has worn away and we want to restore it to its former glory.

"It's possible the wrong sort of coating was used in the past – if all goes smoothly work could start early next year."

A design and access statement submitted to council planners by Salford-based Street Design Partnership said the chain wanted to complete a refurbishment of the Magdalen Street/Beaumont Street elevations, including stone coping and crack repairs.

"It added: "All this work has been required due to poor quality historic repairs and general deterioration of the exposed stone facades.

"All materials will sympathetically work with the existing surroundings.

"The works are essential to the long-term stability of the building and ensuring that the damaged areas do not deteriorate further."

Chairman of Oxford Civic Society Ian Green said: "Built in Victorian Gothic style the Randolph Hotel is iconic, but of course it's not just of architectural interest.

"It has been used for so many functions and occasions over the years that it has touched so many people's lives in one way or another.

"I'm sure everyone in Oxford would like to see the repairs carried out to the highest possible standard – people in this city are rather fond of the Randolph."

Major refurbishments of the hotel were carried out in 1952, 1978, 1988 and 2000 and during the 1952 renovations an extension was added.

Over the years the hotel has welcomed a number of famous guests including King Alfonso XIII of Spain, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Mikhail Gorbachev, former President of the United States Jimmy Carter, Prime Minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto; and actors such as Sir Alec Guinness, Hugh Grant, and Maureen Lipman.

Over the years the cast and production teams of Morse and Lewis made the hotel their base and the Morse Bar was named in their honour.

Last year freelance photographer KT Bruce and her husband Martin Bruce produced a 38-page history booklet on its history.

The book, entitled 150: Macdonald Randolph Hotel: An Oxford institution since 1866, is on sale at the hotel.

After being built in 1864 the hotel was named after the Rev Dr Francis Randolph, the 18th century cleric and benefactor of the Ashmolean Museum.

The application to carry out the repairs was submitted earlier this month and a decision is due to be taken by August 2.