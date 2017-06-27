AN Oxfordshire woman will take on an epic boating challenge and sail thousands of miles around the world all in aid of raising funds for an Oxford charity that cared for her son.

Rose Todd from Steeple Aston will join the crew of the Qingdao in the 2017/18 Clipper Round the World Yacht Race next month.

She hopes to raise thousands for Helen and Douglas House for her efforts on the 40,000 nautical mile race around the world on a 70-foot ocean racing yacht.

She said that she was taking part in the charity bid for the support the charity gave to her son Harry who died there five years ago aged 18.

She said: "This is the adventure of a lifetime. I want to take this opportunity to support Helen and Douglas House hospice and the work they do with children and young people with life-shortening conditions and their families.

"Douglas House provided much needed support to my son Harry during the last year of his life. Harry loved staying at Douglas House and for me it made an almost unbearable situation survivable.

"Sadly, Harry who had such a talent for life died at Douglas House in January 2012.

"This is my opportunity to thank Helen and Douglas House for all the love and care they gave to Harry. As a charity they rely on voluntary donations and this is my way of helping them fund the cost of the hospice service."

Ms Todd's son Harry, who had Down Syndrome, passed away of heart failure after contracting swine flu.

The boat race, which starts at Liverpool on August 20, is now in its 11th year and was devised by Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, the first person to sail solo non-stop around the world.

Divided into eight legs and 14 to 16 individual races, it is the only race in the world where the organisers supply a fleet of twelve identical racing yachts, each with a fully qualified skipper to guide the crew.

The race is expected to culminate in an international boat show in Perth, Australia on September 22.

Ms Todd has raised thousands for charity in previous years and has taken part in a wide range of events including the Oxford Half Marathon.

To donate to Ms Todd visit her JustGiving page at justgiving.com/fundraising/Rose-Todd9