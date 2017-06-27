MULTI-MILLION pound new facilities at an animal rehoming centre in Burford were opened by Witney MP Robert Courts.

Mr Courts opened Blue Cross’s centre following the completion of £2.5m of work to replace outdated buildings.

The work will improve the housing available for dogs and cats while they wait for their new homes and allow the charity to help more animals.

Mr Courts, who owns two cats called Moab and Merritt, was thrilled to be part of the opening event on Friday and was happy to see the new facilities becoming operational.

H said: "I was honoured to open officially the rebuilt Blue Cross centre and I enjoyed seeing the facility in action.

"I would like to pay tribute to the charity's efforts to rebuild this fantastic centre, which will enable them to look after many more animals here in Burford."

The MP was joined in cutting the ribbon by a number of Blue Cross ambassador dogs and a Shetland pony called Tyrian.

The new facilities, which include more spacious kennels for dogs with individual outdoor exercise areas, were funded by donations to the national pet charity and legacies left to the centre.

New admission facilities will help newly-arrived dogs and cats to settle into centre life and begin their veterinary and behavioural assessments, and puppy and kitten facilities will provide a quiet and safe environment for the most vulnerable pregnant and nursing dogs and cats.

The new puppy unit can house up to four nursing mums and their litters and is located next to the staff team room to ensure puppies get vitally important early socialisation to help them to become happy, healthy pets.

There are also dog and cat isolation facilities where animals with infectious diseases can be nursed back to health, while preventing infection spreading to healthy animals.

Jenna Martyn, the Blue Cross Burford centre manager, offered her thanks to all those who had helped bring the new facilities to fruition.

She said: “It’s wonderful to see the work completed and we have to thank our all supporters who helped make the new facilities possible.

"They will make such a difference to all our pets here at Burford.”

Blue Cross is a national charity which cares for more than 40,000 homeless, ill or injured pets every year through its rehoming centres and animal hospitals and is funded entirely by public donations.

People can find out more about the charity's work and how to offer support at bluecross.org.uk