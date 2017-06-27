A 'BRILLIANT' family music festival at Bloxham Primary School was a hit with both pupils and parents with a line-up of 17 different acts.

More than a thousand people flocked to Bloxham Primary School's 'Big Festival in the Playground' on Saturday, June 17, for a day of music, drama, art and literacy in the playing fields.

Performers included Aitch Bembridge, drummer from The Selecter, who has worked with global stars such as David Bowie and Bob Geldof.

Festivalgoers were also entertained by Coventry reggae band The Albatones, Canadian artist Selena Evangeline and 2 Tone ska band The Skalectrics.

Headteacher Matthew Ingall said: "Oxfordshire has a thriving music scene with festivals like Cornbury, Wilderness and Cropedy, but what’s unique about ours is that it was all for children and their families.

"More 300 children performed in different music or drama activities throughout the day. We sold over a thousand tickets and all had a brilliant time.

"I couldn’t be more proud of the children or staff."