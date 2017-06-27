FIREFIGHTERS were called to a car ablaze near the Cutteslowe Roundabout in Banbury Road.
Fire officers from Eynsham were called at 8.24 pm to the car fire in Banbury Road.
All the occupants in the vehicle were safe and the car was taken away.
Get the latest local news straight to your inbox every day
FIREFIGHTERS were called to a car ablaze near the Cutteslowe Roundabout in Banbury Road.
Fire officers from Eynsham were called at 8.24 pm to the car fire in Banbury Road.
All the occupants in the vehicle were safe and the car was taken away.
Comments
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?