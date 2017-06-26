RESIDENTS at Evenlode and Windrush were aghast yesterday after receiving repeated assurances from the council that cladding was 'fire retardant'.

In a letter sent to the 348 households in Oxford's towers on Tuesday, July 20 the council's head of housing services, Stephen Clarke, listed fire safety measures in place.

He said: "The external cladding fitted to your block is fire retardant. We also made sure that external cladding has 'fire breaks' between each floor."

Leaseholder Darren Hazell, who rents out a flat in Windrush Tower, said he felt residents had been 'fobbed off' and 'lied to' by previous letters of reassurance.

He said: "The letter said 'external cladding on your block' - specifically my block, Windrush Tower - 'is fire-retardant'. That's after the Grenfell disaster.

"It's absolutely appalling. The council have misled us and if I was living there today in my own flat, I would be having a sleepless night knowing what I know."

At a press conference yesterday, city council leader Bob Price had not misled residents, adding that the council was 'not wrong' in its letter.