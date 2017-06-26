CLADDING installed on two of Oxford's five tower blocks has failed government fire safety tests following the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Rain-screen cladding only just installed on Evenlode and Windrush Towers, is an aluminium composite called Vitrobond and has been deemed a fire risk after samples were sent for testing.

Oxford City Council said that contractors Fortem will replace the cladding on both blocks in Blackbird Leys 'in the coming months'.

And more fire crews have been put on standby should a fire break out.

But despite calls from residents to evacuate the buildings, the city council insisted it was 'not necessary' to move people out of their homes in the interim.

Bob Price, leader of Oxford City Council, said: "Tenants’ safety is our top concern and we will not compromise on safety standards.

"We have been working with Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service who have been involved in the design of the fire safety arrangements in the blocks.

"They completed a review of these arrangements and site inspections today [Monday], and confirmed that the fire safety measures in place are satisfactory.

"As a result I confirm that it is not necessary to evacuate the towers. We’re arranging for the work to begin removing the cladding to start as soon as possible."

Yesterday it was revealed that samples from 75 high-rise tower blocks in 24 local authority areas had failed fire tests by the Building Research Establishment.

It followed fears that the cladding used at Grenfell Tower contributed to the rapid spread of the flames in the West London tragedy, in which at least 79 people died in the inferno.

Currently only aluminium composite (ACM) cladding, which has a plastic core, is being tested. A type of sheet aluminium, Euroclad Opus, is being fitted on Hockmore, Foresters and Plowman Towers by Fortem as part of the long-delayed £20m refurbishment works that began last year.

These have also been sent by the council for testing, in the event that the investigation is broadened.

Mr Price said Vitrobond, fitted to Evenlode and Windrush Towers, was 'seen as a safe material' that met all fire regulations at the time it was chosen.

He said cladding the Blackbird Leys towers differently had been a 'design decision' and not a cost-cutting measure.

He added: "What we are saying is we want to be 100 per cent and for our residents to be safe in their homes."

Residents at Evenlode and Windrush, which each have 60 flats split over 15 floors, were aghast at the news yesterday.

A mother-of-two in Windrush Tower, who asked not to be named, said: "This is ridiculous. The council needs to re-house us; it's not safe.

"We've put up with this for a year and it's just not fair. I don't think we should be made to live here while they correct their mistakes."

Lorraine Dineen, of Evenlode Tower, said she and her family had received at least three letters as well as leaflets from Oxford City Council since the Grenfell fire and had been feeling 'absolutely confident' that their building was up to standard.

She said: "I'm really shocked. We have had so many letters and leaflets going through the door.

"I'm not going to be able to sleep at night. They have literally just taken away the last of the mast climbers today and now it's all got to go back on again."

Simon Furlong, chief fire officer at Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said other measures such as sprinklers, smoke detectors, fire breaks and new fire doors meant it was safe for people to stay put, but added that the service had stepped up the number of crews available if a blaze took hold.

He said: "We would normally have six fire crews on alert in the event of a fire. Now we will have 10 and an additional aerial unit which can go 32m high."

"Oxford City Council has taken all the necessary fire safety measures to ensure they are safe in their home. In the event of a fire at any high-rise tower in Oxford, we have the resources in place to ensure a rapid response within our target response times."