A NEW lease of life is finally being given to Banbury's most famous derelict building which has stood empty for almost 25 years.

Work has begun to build 47 one-bed, two-bed and studio apartments at Crown House, a former office building in Bridge Street.

Now an application by developers Brickmort to revive the mock Tudor building next door has also been given the seal of approval by Cherwell District Council.

The former Crown Hotel is to be converted into four new self-contained apartments, along with a new town centre coffee shop.

Councillor Colin Clarke, Cherwell's lead member for planning, said: "This is the latest in a series of approved proposals to regenerate Crown House and the town centre.

"The redevelopment will go a long way to not only address the external appearance of this forgotten building, but also provide much-needed housing opportunities."

Crown House has stood abandoned and boarded-up for decades, subjected to numerous acts of vandalism and occasionally used by rough sleepers.

In 2013 Cherwell tried to wrest back control of the land via a compulsory purchase order (CPO) but was hampered by planning applications put in by successive owners.

Mr Clarke, who is also serving his second term as Mayor of Banbury, said: "It has been very frustrating.

"But ownership of the building has changed and we are seeing movement at long last. Work is being done on the premises as we speak."

Approval was granted back in 2016 for the main building to be converted into 37 apartments, with an extra 10 added as an extension in May 2017.

Mr Clarke added: "Housing options will be provided to residents, and neighbouring businesses and shoppers will see this neglected building getting the attention it deserves.

"Residents and visitors to the area will also have one more coffee shop to choose from during their trips into the town centre."

Sean Woodcock, the leader of the Labour group on Cherwell District Council, said: "This is great news for the town but is frankly long overdue.

"This has been a blight on our town centre for a quarter of a century, yet the council has been unable to do anything about it.

"We need to look at planning rules and stop greedy speculators hoarding land like this and allowing it to go to rack and ruin to the detriment of the surrounding neighbourhood."